FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pep Boys plans to end Bridgestone deal, says Icahn's offer 'superior'
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 9, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Pep Boys plans to end Bridgestone deal, says Icahn's offer 'superior'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Pep Boys auto parts store is shown in Encinitas, California December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack said it planned to terminate its deal with Bridgestone Corp after its board determined that Carl Icahn’s offer was a “superior proposal”.

Pep Boys said Bridgestone has three days from Dec.8, when the notice was delivered to the Japanese tiremaker, to make a new offer.

Carl Icahn offered $15.50 per share for Pep Boys on Dec. 7, trumping Bridgestone’s proposal to buy the company for $15 per share made in October.

The board will hold off from making any recommendation on either offers until Friday, the company said.

Rothschild is acting as the exclusive financial adviser to Pep Boys.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.