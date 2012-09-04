FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pep Boys profit rises; names new CFO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 4, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

Pep Boys profit rises; names new CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Auto parts retailer and repair service company Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack PBY.N reported a higher second-quarter profit and named David Stern as its new finance chief.

The company also said it would begin a debt refinancing in the coming weeks to reduce long-term debt by $100 million and extend maturities.

Stern replaces Ray Arthur, who left the company in June.

Stern was previously the CFO at A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts.

Los Angeles-based private equity firm Gores Group walked away from a $791 million deal to buy Pep Boys in May, citing serious deterioration in the company’s business and a breach of covenant under the merger agreement.

Pep Boys’ net income rose to $33 million, or 61 cents per share, for the quarter ended July 28, from $13.9 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased marginally to $525.7 million.

Shares of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company were up 2 percent at $9.17 after the bell. They closed at $8.99 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.