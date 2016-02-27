FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.C. Public Service Commission to mull revised Exelon deal for Pepco
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 26, 2016 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

D.C. Public Service Commission to mull revised Exelon deal for Pepco

Diane Bartz

2 Min Read

A general view of the exterior of the Pepco Holdings Inc corporate headquarters in Washington, in this file photo dated March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The D.C. Public Service Commission voted to revise an offer that Exelon Corp (EXC.N) made in order to win approval for its merger with Pepco Holdings Inc POM.N, after first rejecting the companies’ improved offer.

Exelon said it would mull that revision.

“The commission’s order prescribes new provisions that we and the settling parties must carefully review to determine whether they are acceptable,” Exelon spokesman Paul Elsberg said in a statement.

The commission had said on Aug. 25 that it would not approve the $6.8 billion deal but reopened consideration in October.

The commission took two votes on the deal on Friday, at first rejecting Exelon’s sweetened offer. Commissioner Joanne Doddy Fort offered a set of alternative measures, which the commission voted 2-to-1 to accept.

The proposed transaction has won approval from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Pepco does not generate electricity but delivers it to about 2 million customers in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Chicago-based Exelon is the largest nuclear power operator in the United States, according to its website.

The Public Service Commission was established in 1913 and regulates power, gas and telecommunication companies in the District of Columbia.

Related Coverage

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.