FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exelon, Pepco agree either company may terminate proposed deal
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 7, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Exelon, Pepco agree either company may terminate proposed deal

Arathy S Nair

1 Min Read

A general view of the exterior of the Pepco Holdings Inc corporate headquarters in Washington, in this file photo dated March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Exelon Corp (EXC.N) said it entered into an agreement with Pepco Holdings Inc POM.N under which either company may terminate their proposed deal at any time.

Pepco, which is awaiting regulatory approval from Washington D.C. for its acquisition by Exelon said on Friday that the two utilities have not extended the deadline to close the deal, but were in talks with state authorities.

The companies asked the DC Public Service Commission for a decision by April 7, on Monday.

The utilities also submitted a counter proposal for the distribution of the $78 million the companies are offering Washington DC in exchange for its support of the merger.

The companies’ alternative proposal will allow the Commission to spend up to $45.6 million to protect customers from rate increases through 2019 and a part of it for potential grid modernization.

Exelon’s previous offer had been rejected by the Commission on Feb. 26.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.