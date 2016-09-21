India's Pepperfry raises $31 million from investors including Goldman

MUMBAI Pepperfry, an Indian online furniture marketplace, said on Wednesday it had raised 2.1 billion rupees ($31.3 million) from existing investors including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) in a new round of funding.

Bertelsmann India Investments, Norwest Venture Partners and Zodius Technology Fund are the other investors who contributed in the funding round, Pepperfry said in a statement.

The company will use the funds to expand its logistics and services network, it said.

($1 = 67.0975 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)