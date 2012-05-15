Relational discloses PepsiCo stake

Cases of Pepsi are displayed for sale in Carlsbad, California February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Activist investor Relational Investors LLC disclosed its stake in PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) on Tuesday, a move that could put more pressure on the company as it works to improve performance in its North American soft drink business.

PepsiCo, home to Tropicana orange juice, Gatorade sports drink and Frito-Lay snacks, came under fire late last year as many on Wall Street were dismayed with its stagnant stock price and a domestic soda business that was losing market share to rival Coca-Cola Co (KO.N).

Relational, a San Diego-based investment firm, revealed in a securities filing that it began amassing a stake in PepsiCo last year.

Its stake of 8.98 million, or 0.6 percent, of PepsiCo shares was worth $595.9 million as of March 1. The firm, run by Ralph Whitworth, has previously urged companies it owned stakes in to sell or spin off divisions.

But Relational did not say it was planning any such action for PepsiCo. That, and the fact that the stake is so small, are reasons for the market’s muted reaction to the news, said Bernstein Research analyst Ali Dibadj.

“To be an activist in a company you need to have a larger piece in the company than that, typically,” Dibadj said. “And because (Relational) didn’t come out and say they want to take some action, I think it’s more of a view of ‘we’ll be monitoring your progress and because we’re shareholders we hope you do well.'”

PepsiCo shares closed up 1 percent at $67.85 on the New York Stock Exchange. They are up 2.3 percent year-to-date.

PepsiCo spokesman Peter Land said the company has had “constructive meetings” with Relational.

“Our senior management meets regularly with investors, and Relational is a respected institution,” Land said.

Many analysts and investors have discussed the possibility of a break-up of PepsiCo in the wake of spinoff plans by food and beverage companies including Fortune Brands, Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N and Sara Lee SLE.N.

Instead, Chief Executive Indra Nooyi is executing a plan to turn around the North American soft drink business that includes ramping up advertising, cutting thousands of jobs and warning Wall Street to expect a bigger-than-expected decline in near-term earnings.

PepsiCo’s market capitalization is $105 billion, based on the number of shares outstanding as of April 20 and Monday’s closing price.