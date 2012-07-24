FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pepsi to sponsor Super Bowl halftime show
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 24, 2012 / 11:39 AM / 5 years ago

Pepsi to sponsor Super Bowl halftime show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bottles of Pepsi cola are seen in a display at PepsiCo's 2010 Investor Meeting event in New York, March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc, one of the Super Bowl’s top advertisers, said it will sponsor the halftime show at the 2013 championship game under an agreement with the National Football League.

Pepsi will receive 60 seconds of commercial time during the game’s broadcast on CBS.

The deal comes after General Motors Co, the football extravaganza’s third-largest advertiser over the last decade, said it will not advertise in next year’s game because it was too expensive.

Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.