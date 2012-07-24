Pepsi to sponsor Super Bowl halftime show

Bottles of Pepsi cola are seen in a display at PepsiCo's 2010 Investor Meeting event in New York, March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc, one of the Super Bowl’s top advertisers, said it will sponsor the halftime show at the 2013 championship game under an agreement with the National Football League.

Pepsi will receive 60 seconds of commercial time during the game’s broadcast on CBS.

The deal comes after General Motors Co, the football extravaganza’s third-largest advertiser over the last decade, said it will not advertise in next year’s game because it was too expensive.