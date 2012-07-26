Peregrine Financial CEO's Friday bond hearing canceled: judge

(Reuters) - A bond hearing in the criminal case of Peregrine Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Russell Wasendorf Sr., scheduled for Friday, has been canceled, according to an order from the judge in the case.

The hearing was canceled on Wasendorf’s public defender’s request. Wasendorf waived his right to a preliminary hearing and reserved the right to request a hearing on his detention at a later date, the public defender said in a filing.

The criminal case is U.S. v. Wasendorf, 12-mj-00131, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa (Cedar Rapids).