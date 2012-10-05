Brokerage Vision to buy former Peregrine accounts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures brokerage Vision Financial Markets will pay $325,000 to take control of the frozen customer accounts of its defunct rival Peregrine Financial Group, which collapsed in scandal three months ago.

Peregrine’s bankruptcy trustee, Ira Bodenstein, requested a transfer of about $123 million of customer funds and a total of nearly 15,000 accounts held by former Peregrine clients to Vision Financial, according to a motion filed with the court.

A team of Vision staff, who had handled the transfer of accounts from bankrupt brokerage MF Global, will help facilitate a smooth transfer from Peregrine to Vision, Vision’s President Howard Rothman told Reuters. He said the motion should be approved by a judge “momentarily.”

The transfer means that frustrated Peregrine customers are a step closer to being reunited with nearly a third of their cash almost three months after the brokerage filed for bankruptcy. The funds have been frozen as investigators attempt to figure out what happened to more than $200 million in customer funds that are missing from the broker’s accounts, nearly half its total.

Peregrine’s founder and former chief executive Russell Wasendorf Sr., whose attempted suicide in July set off the second scandal to engulf the futures industry in a year, has plead guilty to mail fraud, making false statements to regulators and embezzling customer funds.

The accounts will swell Vision’s segregated funds by about a fifth, building on a period of growth that has already seen the broker’s funds rise to a record near $500 million from less than $400 million a year ago, according to regulatory data.

It is common for authorities to transfer, in bulk, customer accounts from a failed brokerage to one or more of its closest peers, a measure that is seen as more efficient and more convenient for traders than dispersing their cash individually.

While acquiring thousands of new customers at once can be a boon for a broker, that isn’t always the case.

Peregrine itself saw its client assets jump by more than a third to $515 million last December after it received some of bankrupt broker MF Global’s accounts -- but watched almost all those clients withdraw their funds two months later.

According to the trustee’s motion, Vision must hold the funds in separate accounts for 60 days, giving customers time to decide whether to have the broker return their cash, transfer it to another broker or begin trading with Vision.

Vision was established about 20 years ago and has a large network of 200 introducing brokers (IBs). It has had trouble with regulators, drawing a $500,000 fine by the National Futures Association last year for failing to adequately supervise some of those guaranteed IBs.