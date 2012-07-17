FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PFGBest CEO does not have money for private defense: lawyer
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 17, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

PFGBest CEO does not have money for private defense: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - PFGBest CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr., the futures brokerage chief who last week confessed to defrauding customers of more than $100 million, does not have the money to hire a private lawyer, the attorney Wasendorf intended to hire for his defense told Reuters.

“He would have liked to hire a private lawyer but he does not have the wherewithal,” Chicago-based attorney Tom Breen said.

Wasendorf’s funds have been frozen as federal authorities investigate how he pulled off a 20-year fraud, leaving him without the money to pay for his defense in a criminal case in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A court hearing is set for Wednesday.

Wasendorf will be represented by a public defender instead, Breen said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.