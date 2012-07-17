PFGBest CEO does not have money for private defense: lawyer

CHICAGO (Reuters) - PFGBest CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr., the futures brokerage chief who last week confessed to defrauding customers of more than $100 million, does not have the money to hire a private lawyer, the attorney Wasendorf intended to hire for his defense told Reuters.

“He would have liked to hire a private lawyer but he does not have the wherewithal,” Chicago-based attorney Tom Breen said.

Wasendorf’s funds have been frozen as federal authorities investigate how he pulled off a 20-year fraud, leaving him without the money to pay for his defense in a criminal case in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A court hearing is set for Wednesday.

Wasendorf will be represented by a public defender instead, Breen said.