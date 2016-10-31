Ex-Performance Sports chairman in talks to line up bid for firm

TORONTO (Reuters) - The former chairman of Performance Sports Group Ltd PSG.TO, which has filed for bankruptcy, said in an interview that he is talking with U.S. and Canadian private equity firms about submitting a bid for the company.

Ex-Chairman Graeme Roustan said that he planned to oppose its biggest shareholder Sagard's deal with Performance Sports and intended to ask the U.S. Department of Justice and Canadian competition authorities to investigate.