FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PerkinElmer posts 2014 EPS forecast in line with Street view
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 30, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 4 years ago

PerkinElmer posts 2014 EPS forecast in line with Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc (PKI.N) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth quarter profit and forecast 2014 earnings in line with current Wall Street estimates.

The company, which also sells medical diagnostic equipment, such as for prenatal screening, and environmental testing products, sees full-year earnings of $2.40 to $2.45 per share, excluding special items. Analysts on average are looking for $2.42 per share.

For the fourth quarter, PerkinElmer posted a net profit of $64.5 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $15.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago, when results were hit by an accounting adjustment related to pension liability.

Excluding special items, the company had adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $593.3 million topped Wall Street estimates of $589.1 million.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.