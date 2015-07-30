FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PerkinElmer reports surprise rise in second quarter revenue
July 30, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

PerkinElmer reports surprise rise in second quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc (PKI.N) posted a surprise rise in second-quarter revenue as it benefited from demand for its new products.

The company’s revenue increase 1.4 percent, to $563.9 million from $556.2 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue to slip to $555.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from PerkinElmer’s environmental health business, which sells environmental and food safety testing products, increased about 4 percent to $222.4 million in the quarter ended June 28.

The growth in the business more than offset a fall in revenue at its human health division, which includes diagnostics for newborns. The division’s revenue slipped 0.3 percent to $341.5 million.

PerkinElmer’s net profit fell to $48.97 million, or 43 cents per share, from $50.49 million, or 44 cents per share. Excluding items, it earned 60 cents per share.

PerkinElmer also bumped up the lower end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast range by one cent after having cut the forecast to a range of $2.54 to $2.60 per share last quarter due to a strong dollar.

The company gets more than half of its revenue from sales outside the United States.

“ ... We are on track to meet our full-year expectations of high single digit organic growth in China,” Chief Executive Robert Friel told Reuters in an email.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company’s stock closed up 1.3 percent at $51.42 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Story corrects to add dropped words “in China” in paragraph 9)

Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

