Pernod forecasts Asian annual profit decline due to China

PARIS (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) expects its 2013/14 annual underlying operating profit in Asia to record a low single digit percentage decline, hit by weak demand in China.

The world’s No. 2 spirits group by sales behind Britain’s Diageo (DGE.L), however, said it believed the medium and long-term growth potential for Asia remained intact.

Like rivals Diageo and Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA), Pernod has been hit by a government crackdown on luxury gift-giving and personal spending by civil servants in China, as well as by slowing economic growth there.

The owner of Martell cognac, Mumm champagne, Ballantine’s whisky and Absolut vodka makes 12 percent of sales and 15 percent of profits in China, its second-biggest market after the United States.

Asia accounts for around 40 percent of sales and 46 percent of annual profits for Pernod, whose fiscal year ends on June 30.

The forecasts were published on the company’s website ahead of a conference call on Asia at 1300 GMT.

Last month Pernod cut its annual group profit growth forecast to a rise of between 1-3 percent, from an October forecast of 4-5 percent, mostly due to weakness in China.

Sales and underlying profit in Asia both fell 4 percent in the first half ended December 31, hit by an 18 percent drop in sales in China.

Nomura analyst Ian Shackleton, who expects a 2.5 percent full-year profit decline for Asia, said Pernod’s forecast for the region suggested a “slightly better second half”.

“We expect a normalization in China at end FY 14, and some growth to renew in FY 2015,” he wrote in a note.

ROBUST INDIA

Pernod’s forecast for Asia excluding China was more positive. It predicted full-year underlying profit would grow by a high single digit percentage, helped by robust demand in India, the group’s fourth largest market, and improving travel retail demand.

In China, Pernod said demand during the Chinese New Year celebrations, a key sales period for spirits which started at the end of January and traditionally last 15 days, did not significantly change for the industry as a whole.

Cognac sales volumes were down 20 percent for the sector compared with the same period a year earlier, but around the same levels seen in the first half. Whisky volumes were down 9 percent after a 15 percent fall in the first half.

Over the Chinese New Year and based on sales volume to wholesalers in big cities, Pernod’s cognac volumes were up 1 percent over the Chinese New Year. But they were down 6 percent for the period of its fiscal year to February 14, compared with the same period in 2012/2013.

Its whisky brands volumes were down 22 percent over the Chinese New year and down 9 percent for the year to date.