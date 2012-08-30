Pernod Ricard CEO: Could make bolt-on acquisitions

PARIS (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) could target bolt-on acquisitions in the United States and emerging markets where demand for its products remains brisk, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

“This will depend on opportunities. ... In geographical terms, we will privilege acquisitions that will strengthen us in growth markets, such as the U.S. and emerging countries,” Pierre Pringuet said.

Pringuet also said the Chinese market had not yet shown any signs of slowdown.

Asia and some markets in Africa and the Middle East are the main growth drivers of the group, which on Thursday reported 9 percent growth in full-year profits due to demand in the U.S. and emerging markets.