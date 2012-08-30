FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pernod Ricard CEO: Could make bolt-on acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 30, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Pernod Ricard CEO: Could make bolt-on acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) could target bolt-on acquisitions in the United States and emerging markets where demand for its products remains brisk, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

“This will depend on opportunities. ... In geographical terms, we will privilege acquisitions that will strengthen us in growth markets, such as the U.S. and emerging countries,” Pierre Pringuet said.

Pringuet also said the Chinese market had not yet shown any signs of slowdown.

Asia and some markets in Africa and the Middle East are the main growth drivers of the group, which on Thursday reported 9 percent growth in full-year profits due to demand in the U.S. and emerging markets.

Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.