Pernod sees cost cuts helping drive faster profit growth this year

A bottle of Ricard, aniseed-flavoured beverage, is pictured during a news conference in Paris, France, February 11, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) expects robust sales in its top market the United States, improving cognac demand in China and more cost savings to accelerate profit growth in its current financial year, it said on Thursday.

Stung like other spirits makers by a sales downturn in China sparked by a government clampdown on extravagant spending, the owner of Mumm champagne and Martell cognac has launched a sales drive there and is cutting costs globally to help boost growth.

The group, which plans to cut costs by 400 million euros ($446 million) by 2020, predicted underlying profit growth from recurring operations of between 2 percent and 4 percent in its fiscal year through June 2017, after last year's 2 percent growth.

"We expect our performance to improve, driven by the United States, India, Jameson whisky and innovations," Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard told Reuters by phone.

"Our performance in China will improve though the market remains challenging. In China, we should do better than the 9 percent sales fall of the 2015/16 financial year," Ricard said.

Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo (DGE.L), said it was targeting cost savings partly through the purchase of raw materials and supply-chain improvements, with 100 million to be reinvested in advertising and promotion.

The group reported profit from recurring operations of 2.28 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in the year to June 30, in line with an forecast 2.27 billion from analysts polled by Reuters.

SALES PUSH

Overall sales rose 2 percent year on year to 8.68 billion euros like-for-like, reflecting 4 percent growth in the United States and a 9 percent fall in sales to China.

By 0828 GMT, Pernod Ricard shares were up 2 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the CAC-40 index of French blue chips .FCHI.

In China alone Pernod Ricard has set up two sales teams, one focused on high-end brands such as Martell cognac and the other on mid-range brands such as Noblige and Distinction cognac to better address demand from an emerging middle class.

Sales of cognac and other luxury goods fell across the board in China following a government crackdown on corruption in 2014, hurting all spirits makers, though cognac sales now seem to be recovering faster than whisky.

In the United States, Jameson whisky continued to grow strongly, but Absolut vodka was still down in value, though the underlying trend was improving and on track with the group's goal to stabilize Absolut sales in the medium-term.

Absolut vodka is struggling as trendy drinkers turn to brown spirits such as bourbon and niche vodka brands like Texas-based Tito's Handmade Vodka.

China contributes about 9 percent of Pernod Ricard sales against 17 percent for the United States.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)