FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Beverage says F&N bids for Peroni, Grolsch beer brands
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 25, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Thai Beverage says F&N bids for Peroni, Grolsch beer brands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Fraser and Neave Limited is pictured at its office building in Singapore January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Beverage (TBEV.SI) has used its Singapore-listed unit Fraser and Neave (FRNM.SI) to bid for SABMiller’s SAB.L Peroni and Grolsch beer brands, the Thai firm’s Chief Executive Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said on Monday.

The non-binding bid was an attempt by the group to expand into premium brands with strong market positions, Thapana told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar. He gave no details about pricing.

His comments confirmed a Reuters report last Thursday that Thai Beverage was among bidders going through to the final stages of an auction to buy the two brands in a deal that could be worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.24 billion).

Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings (2502.T), private equity firms PAI Partners and Bain Capital and European buyout fund EQT have also been shortlisted by the seller, Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), sources with knowledge of the matter said.

“This will be an opportunity for us to increase international brands into our portfolio,” Thapana said, adding F&N aimed to bring the two brands to sell in Southeast Asia.

Thai Beverage, also known as ThaiBev, controlled by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand’s second-richest man, is aiming to expand into Southeast Asian countries, especially Vietnam, Thapana said.

Thai Bev, one of Southeast Asia’s largest drinks companies, took control of F&N in 2013.

The sale of the Peroni and Grolsch brands, which sources said AB InBev wants to wrap up by the beginning of March, is aimed at easing anti-trust approval for AB InBev’s $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Susan Thomas and Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.