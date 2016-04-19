Anheuser-Busch InBev accepts Asahi offer for SAB's Peroni

The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the brewer which is in the process of acquiring rival SABMiller SAB.L, said it accepted an offer from Japan’s Asahi Group (2502.T) for Peroni and a group of other SAB beer brands.

AB InBev said Asahi’s acquisition of the brands was conditional on the successful closing of its takeover of SAB.

Asahi Group had said in February that it was in exclusive talks to buy SAB’s Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime beer brands for 2.55 billion euros ($2.9 billion), as it looks to offset slow growth in its home market.

The sale is part of AB InBev’s plan to secure antitrust approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of SAB, agreed last year.