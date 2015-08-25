Perrigo CEO expects shareholders to reject Mylan bid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Perrigo Co Plc’s (PRGO.N) chief executive expressed confidence on Tuesday that his company’s shareholders will reject rival generic drugmaker Mylan NV’s hostile takeover attempt, and said the offer is not close to what it would take to get a deal done.

Mylan (MYL.O) shareholders are set to vote on Friday on whether the company should move forward with the Perrigo bid, whose value has declined with the recent market sell-off. If more than half vote “yes,” Mylan plans to take its cash and stock offer directly to Perrigo shareholders.

Mylan has said that if just over 50 percent of Perrigo shareholders tender their shares, it will take control of the Dublin-based company. It had aimed for 80 percent of shareholders but lowered that to the bare minimum of just over 50 percent to gain control, an option under Irish takeover laws.

“Based on what I’ve heard from shareholders they are not going to get 80 percent of Perrigo shareholders to tender their shares and they are not going to get 50 percent of Perrigo shareholders tendering their shares. I do not believe they are going to get to either threshold,” Perrigo CEO Joseph Papa said in a telephone interview.

He shrugged off the Aug. 28 vote by Mylan shareholders. “If they get their vote, they get their vote.”

It is unclear if more than 50 percent of Mylan shareholders will back the deal. Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), Mylan’s largest shareholder with a stake of more than 14 percent, and hedge fund Paulson & Co, which owns just under 5 percent, have said they back the deal. Influential proxy advisory firm ISS weighed in against it.

Mylan, whose shares closed at $49.11 on Tuesday, said in a press release on Tuesday that it believes its deal will gain approval from both its shareholders and Perrigo shareholders.

With the recent plunge in world markets, shares of both Perrigo and Netherlands-based Mylan have suffered, lowering the overall value of the offer for Perrigo to about $192 per share from about $205. “That’s not even close,” Papa said, referring to what it would take for the Perrigo board to recommend the deal it has unanimously rejected.

”I have no problem to use words substantially undervaluing us as a company,” said Papa, whose company’s shares closed at $178 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“There’s no logical reason to go forward here. It will reduce the price to earnings multiple of Perrigo. Our PE multiple is substantially higher than the PE multiple of the Mylan company.”

Earlier this month, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch called its offer “fair and compelling” and said it was not looking to alter the terms.

Papa said he does not believe the recent sell-off in the Chinese and other markets will hurt Perrigo’s business. The company sells over-the-counter (OTC) consumer products, generic topical medicines, and animal health products.

“OTC drugs, where we have about 75 percent of our sales, are going to do extraordinarily well despite what happens with economies of China or Asia or anywhere else in the world,” Papa said.

Asked if the market correction might make small acquisitions more attractive, Papa said, “I do think there will be more opportunities.”