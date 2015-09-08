FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mylan says will launch offer to Perrigo shareholders on September 14
#Deals
September 8, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Mylan says will launch offer to Perrigo shareholders on September 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc (MYL.O), which is trying to take over Perrigo Pharmaceuticals (PRGO.N), said on Tuesday it will go directly to Perrigo investors starting on Sept. 14 with its $27 billion cash and stock offer for their shares.

Mylan will pay $75 in cash and 2.3 Mylan shares for each Perrigo share, or about $187 per share.

Mylan announced it wanted to buy Perrigo in April, but the company has rebuffed its offer, saying that it is too low and that Perrigo will do better off alone. Mylan has pushed forward and could now take control of the company through the tender offer.

Perrigo is based in Ireland, where takeover rules allow the maneuver.

Investors have been uncertain over the deal closing but the possibility increased late last month when Mylan shareholders voted to pursue the takeover. The company must get just over 50 percent through the tender offer to take control of Perrigo’s board.

Mylan shares rose 1.3 percent to $48.69 on Nasdaq shortly after midday. Perrigo advanced 1.2 percent to $180.95 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Frances Kerry

