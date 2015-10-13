FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish takeover panel rejects Perrigo's request over Mylan offer
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 13, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Irish takeover panel rejects Perrigo's request over Mylan offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Irish Takeover Panel said on Tuesday that it had rejected generic drugmaker Perrigo Company Plc’s request to declare Mylan NV’s unsolicited tender offer lapsed.

The offer from Mylan remains “lawful and valid and fully capable of acceptance” by all Perrigo shareholders including Israeli ones, the takeover panel said.

Netherlands-based Mylan has offered $75 in cash and 2.3 Mylan shares for each Perrigo share, a combination now worth $173.67 based on Mylan’s closing price of $42.90 on Monday.

Perrigo and Mylan did not immediately respond to emails seeking comments.

Perrigo had rejected Mylan’s offer in April following which Mylan took the offer directly to Perrigo shareholders.

Perrigo’s board recommended shareholders not to tender their shares to Mylan, but is restricted by Irish law from blocking the offer.

Dublin-based Perrigo has since made a string of submissions to the panel asking for the offer to be declared lapsed, as it tries to rebuff Mylan’s advances.

Reporting by Esha Vaish and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.