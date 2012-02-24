Rick Perry recovering from surgery on collar bone

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Texas Gov. Rick Perry was recovering on Friday from surgery to repair his right clavicle, the governor’s office said.

“It all went smoothly,” Perry spokeswoman Catherine Frazier said of Friday’s procedure.

Perry’s collar bone did not heal properly after a 2009 bicycle accident. The outpatient surgery in Austin on Friday involved the placement of a contoured plate.

Last month, Perry dropped out of the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.