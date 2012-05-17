Perry Ellis profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc (PERY.O) reported better-than-expected quarterly results as it reaped benefits from its restructuring and the revamp of its core brands.

In February, Perry Ellis said it would review its brand portfolio to cut distribution and sourcing expenses, and focus on profitable businesses in a bid to turn its business around.

The company, which caters to retailers like Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N), Macy’s Inc (M.N) and Dillard’s Inc (DDS.N), said first-quarter net income rose to $9.7 million, or 64 cents per share, from $15.4 million, or 99 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items the company’s earnings were 71 cents, surpassing analysts’ average expectation of 65 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Exceptional items included exited brands and distribution center relocation.

Perry Ellis’ revenue fell 8 percent to $265.5 million as departmental stores made conservative sportswear purchases. But it still came ahead of the $261.2 million that analysts were expecting.

Perry Ellis shares closed at $17.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.