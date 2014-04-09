FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Bank of America retail banker Perry Hall joins Moelis
#Business News
April 9, 2014 / 3:19 PM / 3 years ago

Former Bank of America retail banker Perry Hall joins Moelis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign for a Bank of America office is pictured in Burbank, California August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - A former Bank of America (BAC.N) banker who works with clients in the retail sector has joined Moelis & Co, the boutique investment bank said on Wednesday.

Perry Hall joins Moelis as a manager director based in New York where he will cover U.S. and international companies.

Hall spent 15 years at Bank of America.

Hall joins Moelis as the adviser firm founded by investment banker Ken Moelis in March 2007 prepares to go public. New York-based Moelis expects to raise as much as $212 million in its IPO.

Recent retail deals that Moelis has advised on include a private placement for footwear company Crocs Inc (CROX.O), the sale of grocery chain Arden Group Inc to private equity firm TPG Capital, and a recapitalization of apparel company Billabong International Limited (BBG.AX).

Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
