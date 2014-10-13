FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investor Ackman's fund Pershing dips on Amsterdam debut
October 13, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Activist investor Ackman's fund Pershing dips on Amsterdam debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks to the audience about Herbalife company in New York, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Shares in Pershing Square (PSH.AS), a fund run by activist investor Bill Ackman, opened down 2 percent on their debut on Monday on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.

The fund was initially priced at $25 a share, giving it a market capitalization of $6.2 billion. It was trading at $24.26 at 0905 GMT (0505 EDT).

The fund boosts the firepower of billionaire Ackman, famed for aggressive moves such as a $1 billion bet against U.S. nutrition firm Herbalife and a battle to broker a sale of Botox maker Allergan (AGN.N) to Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO).

It is run by Pershing Square Capital Management, a North America-focused equities investment manager founded by Ackman in 2003 which had $14.1 billion in assets under management at the end of June.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
