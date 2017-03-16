Germany interested in financing Bolivia-Peru railway: Peru government

LIMA (Reuters) - The government of Germany is interested in financing a proposed railway from Bolivia to a port in southern Peru that could cost $15 billion, Peru's transportation minister said on Wednesday.

Martin Vizcarra said Peru and Bolivia are still in the preliminary stages of studying the feasibility of the railway, which landlocked Bolivia proposed to cut the cost of exporting its goods to Asia.

"German authorities are the most interested in financing this project," Vizcarra told a news conference. "We're analyzing how the project would benefit Peru."

Vizcarra said he will discuss the proposal with his German and Bolivian counterparts further in a meeting in La Paz on March 22. German officials will likely visit Lima later this month, he added.

The potential project is the latest transnational railway proposed for South America. China and Peru once studied the possibility of building a 3,000-mile(4828-km)-long railway to link Peru's ports with Brazil, but the $60 billion pricetag dampened Peru's interest in it.