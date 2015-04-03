FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's Defense Minister Cateriano named prime minister in cabinet shakeup
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 3, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

Peru's Defense Minister Cateriano named prime minister in cabinet shakeup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s president named Defense Minister Pedro Cateriano as prime minister on Thursday, replacing Ana Jara, who was thrown out of office by Congress earlier this week amid allegations of corruption.

A survivor of the cabinet shakeup was Alonso Segura, Peru’s market-friendly economy minister. His task this year is to attract investment to the country’s key mining sector as a way of arresting the country’s economic slowdown.

Cateriano, a 56-year-old lawyer, had been defense minister for almost three years. Known for taking a hard-line with the opposition, his becoming prime minister may do little to improve President Ollanta Humala’s already difficult relationship with Peru’s 130-member, unicameral Congress.

His predecessor, Jara, lost a confidence vote in Congress following allegations of spying on her opponents. It was the latest in a series of political blows absorbed in recent months by Humala, whose approval rating has hovered around 25 percent this year, according to polling firm Ipsos Peru.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.