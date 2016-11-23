FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
China reaches preliminary agreement with Peru to expand Toromocho copper mine
November 23, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 9 months ago

China reaches preliminary agreement with Peru to expand Toromocho copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard stands in position in the headquarters of Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco) in Beijing in this March 19, 2010 file photo.Christina Hu/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's leading mining company Aluminium Corporation of China has reached a preliminary agreement with Peru's government to expand the Toromocho copper mine, China's biggest overseas copper project.

China's state industry supervisor SASAC, which announced the agreement in a statement on Wednesday, did not give details of the expansion plan for the Chinese-owned mine.

The mine began operation in 2013 and produced 31,407 tonnes of copper and 5,500 tonnes of zinc in the first quarter of this year, but has also faced problems concerning environmental contamination and strikes by workers demanding higher wages.

China's President Xi Jinping signed a series of other cooperation agreements with Peru during his visit last week.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton

