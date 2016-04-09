FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bus crash in Peru kills at least 23
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2016 / 8:59 PM / 2 years ago

Bus crash in Peru kills at least 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - At least 23 people were killed and more than 30 injured in Peru when a bus in which they were traveling plunged over a ravine into a river below, authorities said on Saturday.

The passengers were traveling from the southern region of Madre de Dios towards Cusco to vote in Sunday’s presidential election.

Police said the accident happened on Friday after the driver lost control as he attempted to avoid a truck swerving across the highway, bus company Civa said in a statement.

Deadly road accidents are common in Peru, where enforcement of passenger limits is minimal and many rural routes, often along high passes, are in poor condition.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Bill Rigby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.