Ancient remains of noblewoman found in Peru
April 21, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Ancient remains of noblewoman found in Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Archaeologists have discovered a 4,500 year-old mummy of a noblewoman buried in northern Peru that could provide new insights into the ancient Caral civilization.

Along with the mummy of the middle-aged woman, they also  found artifacts, such as carved objects of birds and monkeys, in the grave in the ancient fishing village of Aspero.  The items suggest possible trade between Aspero and the city of Caral,  the most ancient civilization of its kind of the Americas, which was about 14 miles (22 km) away.

Archaeologist Ruth Shady, the director of the Caral Archaeological Zone, said objects were brought from different places and that the woman, who was 40 to 50 years old, was of important social status.

