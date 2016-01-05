FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

Two-legged dog becomes town celebrity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Born without her front legs and abandoned on the street by her original owners, Estrella, a one-and-a-half-year-old mutt, has not let her disability hold her back.

Adopted by a couple running an animal shelter in the small Peruvian town of Tinga Maria, Estrella has gained celebrity status by hopping around -- just like a kangaroo.

An increasing number of visitors have come to the shelter since her arrival, with many families eager to adopt her.

Ivan Escobar and his wife Elva Carhuaz say they found Estrella when she was six months old.

“She is like a baby who starts learning how to walk. That is how we see her, from that day (when they found Estrella) until today, that is what she learned,” Carhuaz said.

