a year ago
Residents to the rescue in Peru dog trap
September 1, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Residents to the rescue in Peru dog trap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A white dog dubbed "Nikki" by locals was rescued in Peru on Wednesday (August 30) after she became trapped when searching for food, local media reported.

The amazing rescue took place in Peru's rural area of San Martin.

According to reports, when searching for food in a canal "Nikki" got lost. She later emerged through another hole only big enough for her head.

Struggling under Peru's harsh sun, locals gave the canine water as residents worked out a rescue plan.

She was finally freed after locals dug and drilled a big enough hole around where she was trapped.

With no reported injuries, residents hope that "Nikki" may find her forever home.

