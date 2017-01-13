FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Peru seizes two tons of cocaine in asparagus packages
#World News
January 13, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 7 months ago

Peru seizes two tons of cocaine in asparagus packages

Peruvian police display to the press more than two toes of cocaine hidden in packages of asparagus destined for Amsterdam, after arresting a Serbian man and four Peruvians suspected of running a smuggling operation from a gourmet food business, authorities said, at police headquarters in Lima, Peru, January 12, 2017.Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru found more than two tons of cocaine hidden in packages of asparagus destined for Amsterdam, and arrested a Serbian man and four Peruvians suspected of running a smuggling operation from a gourmet food business, authorities said on Thursday.

Two SUVs, $75,000 in cash and a Glock pistol were also seized in the raid on the exporter's property on the outskirts of Lima after intelligence work indicated criminal activity, police and the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Peru is virtually tied with Colombia as the world's biggest cocaine producer. Drug trafficking from Peruvian ports is believed to have risen since a new law authorizing the military to shoot down drug-smuggling aircraft in the jungle was passed in 2015.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler

