No tsunamis expected after 5.4 quake shakes Peru's capital
#World News
June 3, 2014 / 9:53 PM / 3 years ago

No tsunamis expected after 5.4 quake shakes Peru's capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.4 earthquake that shook buildings in the Peruvian capital of Lima on Tuesday will not cause any tsunamis, Peruvian authorities said.

The quake, which led people to file out of office buildings and homes, struck 72 kilometers southwest of the coast of Lima, Peru’s geophysical and civil defense institutes said.

The geophysical institute initially reported the quake as having magnitude of 5.0 and later upgraded it to 5.4.

There were no immediate reports of damages.

Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Dan Grebler and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
