Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes Pacific near Peruvian coast
November 15, 2014 / 12:44 AM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes Pacific near Peruvian coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific near the Peruvian coast late on Friday, rocking buildings for several seconds in the capital Lima and disrupting cellphone services briefly.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The quake hit 7.45 miles (12 kilometers) southwest of Mala, a coastal town near Lima, at a depth of 28.8 miles (46.4 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Peru’s Geophysical Institute, which measures earthquakes on the Richter scale, initially reported a magnitude of 5.8.

Peru’s Navy said on Twitter that the quake did not trigger tsunami alerts.

(Corrects miles and conversion to kilometers in third paragraph)

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft

