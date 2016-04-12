Peru finance minister warns next government not to overspend

Peru's Finance Minister Alonso Segura talks to the press prior to the 2015 IMF/World Bank annual meetings event in Lima, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s next president must be “very careful” not to jeopardize the country’s long-term economic stability and credit ratings with new stimulus spending aimed at boosting growth, Finance Minister Alonso Segura said on Tuesday.

Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Peru’s presidential candidates, have proposed widening the fiscal deficit temporarily to help pay for new infrastructure projects after a decade-long mining boom ended.

Economic growth in the global minerals exporter dropped off sharply in 2014 as commodity prices tumbled but has been slowly rebounding from surging output from new copper mines.

Segura said Peru’s economy would likely expand by 3.8 or 3.9 percent this year before surpassing the potential growth rate of 4 percent in 2017.

“An economy that is recovering and registering sustainable growth doesn’t need fiscal stimulus... it needs countercyclical policies,” Segura said told Reuters.

Peruvians will choose between Fujimori and Kuczynski in a second-round presidential election on June 5. Markets rallied after the two conservatives pushed out a leftist rival in Sunday’s general election to emerge as the run-off pairing.

But whoever takes office on July 28 will oversee the economy’s transition as prices for the country’s key mineral exports continue to slump.

“You have to be very careful because you’re not going to be able to generate enough resources and if you veer off your fiscal trajectory you put the economy’s sustainability and fiscal credibility at risk,” Segura said.

Fujimori, the center-right daughter of imprisoned ex-president Alberto Fujimori, has vowed to tap the finance ministry’s nearly $7 billion fiscal stabilization fund and sell bonds to finance a “shock” of roads, reservoirs, canals and other public works across Peru.

Wall Street favorite Kuczynski would cut taxes and wants to boost the role of the private sector in developing infrastructure.

Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+ by Moody‘s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, posted a budget deficit equal to 2.1 percent of gross domestic product last year and expects a similar gap in 2016.

“We’re already spending substantially more, almost double what we spent seven or eight years ago,” Segura said.

Fujimori’s economic adviser said she would widen the budget deficit to an unspecified new figure but leave it at zero at the end of the five-year term in 2020. Kuczynski proposed raising it to 3 percent before leaving it at 1 percent.

President Ollanta Humala, a former leftist military officer who turned to the right in political leanings after assuming power in 2011, is not running for office again because of term limits.