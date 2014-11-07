Peru eyeing tax reforms, new measures to boost growth

Peru's new Finance Minister Alonso Segura smiles during an interview at a local radio station in Lima, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA (Reuters) - The government of Peruvian President Ollanta Humala is evaluating tax reforms to stimulate sluggish economic growth and has not ruled out trimming the corporate tax rate from 30 percent, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Alonso Segura told Reuters the government will announce potential changes to the tax system by the end of the year, as well as a new policy package to jumpstart the economy and improve competitiveness.

Segura said the government will not lower the sales tax, but declined to offer other specifics on taxes it was looking at.

When asked if the corporate rate was included in the evaluation, he said yes.

“But because it’s an evaluation, we’re not saying we’re going to reduce it,” Segura said in an interview in his offices. “We will make a decision very soon.”

Humala’s government has launched several reforms in the past year as the economy has weakened sharply on tumbling mineral exports and waning private investment.

Earlier on Thursday, Peru said it was boosting short-term spending and streamlining permits in its latest bid to ward off an extended slowdown.

Segura said the government would not raise spending further in coming months but will keep looking for ways to cut red tape.

“There will be many more rounds of that,” Segura said.

Despite past bids to ease bureaucratic hurdles, some investors have continued to complain that government approvals are too many and come too slow.

Peru, the world’s fifth biggest gold producer and third largest copper and silver producer, has lined up more than $57 billion in mining investments for coming years.

After a decade-long mining boom fueled by high global prices for its minerals, Peru’s economy might grow by less than 3 percent this year, Segura said.

In 2013, the economy expanded 5.8 percent and in the previous 10 years the annual average growth rate topped 6 percent.

Now Peru must work harder to stay competitive to ensure robust growth, Segura said.

Half of Peru’s economy depends on external factors, Segura said, and the global situation will probably not become more favorable for the Andean country anytime soon.

“In the best of cases it will be neutral or moderately unfavorable,” Segura said.

“The message is we shouldn’t wait to wake up on January 1 of 2015 and find a wonderful external situation,” he said.

But Peru will likely pull through the current economic lull and will expand by 6 percent next year, he added.

Segura said the emerging economy is prepared for slowing growth in China and tightening monetary policy in the United States that has already sent investment dollars flocking north in anticipation of higher yields.

Peru’s sol currency has slipped by more than 2.5 percent this year, but Segura said he does not expect a mass exodus of capital.

“Capital flows to Peru are fortunately mostly long-term ... that gives us an edge when it comes to handling this,” Segura said. “We’re not losing any sleep over it.”