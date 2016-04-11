With most votes counted, Fujimori and Kuczynski headed to run-off

LIMA (Reuters) - Keiko Fujimori came in first in Peru’s presidential election on Sunday with 39.55 percent support, with 83 percent of votes counted, the country’s National Electoral Processes Office (ONPE) reported on Monday.

Wall Street favorite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was headed to a run-off with her with 22.11 percent, the results show.

Leftist lawmaker Veronika Mendoza won 18.27 percent of votes in the first round, the ONPE said. A simple majority of votes is needed to avoid a runoff.