April 11, 2016 / 6:17 PM / a year ago

With most votes counted, Fujimori and Kuczynski headed to run-off

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski waves to supporters at his headquarters after Peru's presidential election in Lima, Peru, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Keiko Fujimori came in first in Peru’s presidential election on Sunday with 39.55 percent support, with 83 percent of votes counted, the country’s National Electoral Processes Office (ONPE) reported on Monday.

Wall Street favorite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was headed to a run-off with her with 22.11 percent, the results show.

Leftist lawmaker Veronika Mendoza won 18.27 percent of votes in the first round, the ONPE said. A simple majority of votes is needed to avoid a runoff.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and and Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Chang

