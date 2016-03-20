FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fujimori support slips in Peru election race: poll
March 20, 2016 / 4:42 PM / a year ago

Fujimori support slips in Peru election race: poll

Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) party greets the press during a campaign rally in Lima, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori saw her support erode slightly, an Ipsos poll on Sunday showed, with a runoff vote likely after a first round of balloting on April 10.

Fujimori got 30.8 percent support in the survey of 1,792 voters from March 15 to 17 and published in the El Comercio newspaper, a point less than in the same poll last week. Wall Street favorite Kuczynski rose a point to 15.1 percent.

Writer Alfredo Barnechea rose to 11.7 percent from 9 percent, while leftist lawmaker Veronika Mendoza climbed to 11.3 percent from 9 percent.

The race has been shaken by the electoral board’s unprecedented move to bar two candidates – Julio Guzman and Cesar Acuna – just a month before elections. The two had tapped voter frustration with traditional politicians and took turns bumping Kuczynski from second place.

Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former World Bank economist, has pledged to draw $20 billion in investments to the global mining powerhouse over three years. But his age and the perception that he is a light-skinned foreigner have weighed on his second presidential bid.

Fujimori, the center-right 40-year-old daughter of imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori, has enjoyed a wide lead over all of her rivals for months but is not expected to secure the absolute majority needed to win outright on April 10.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

Reporting by Teresa; Editing by Alan Crosby

