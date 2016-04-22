Peru's Fujimori and Kuczynski seen tied in poll on June run-off

LIMA (Reuters) - Keiko Fujimori, the populist daughter of imprisoned ex-president Alberto Fujimori, and her rival Pedro Pablo Kuczynski were seen in a statistical dead-heat ahead of the June 5 presidential election, according to a poll by Datum.

Kuczynski, a former World Bank economist and prime minister, would win 41.1 percent of votes, compared to Fujimori’s 40.4 percent, according to the Datum poll published in the local daily Gestion on Friday.

The survey was the third opinion poll in the past week to show Kuczynski’s lead over Fujimori in the run-off race shrinking.

The two conservatives emerged as the top two candidates in a first-round election on April 10, defeating a leftist rival who had proposed changing the country’s free-market economic model.

Fujimori has strong support in rural and poor districts but faces stiff opposition from Peruvians who loathe her father Alberto Fujimori, who is in prison for human rights violations and corruption committed during his 1990-2000 government.

Kuczynski is popular in urban and upper class districts but lacks strong backing outside of the capital Lima, home to about a third of the country’s 30 million people.

Nearly 20 percent of Peruvians polled by Datum were either undecided or would cast blank or spoiled ballots. The survey of 1,200 people April 15 to 18 had a 2.8-point margin of error.