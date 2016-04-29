FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opinion poll puts Peru's Fujimori slightly ahead in presidential run-off race
April 29, 2016 / 1:59 PM / a year ago

Opinion poll puts Peru's Fujimori slightly ahead in presidential run-off race

Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori attends a meeting at Peru's electoral board in Lima, Peru, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s presidential contender Keiko Fujimori is slightly ahead of her rival Pedro Pablo Kuczynski ahead of the June 5 run-off election, with 42.3 percent support compared with 40.1 percent, a CPI opinion poll showed Friday.

Both conservatives saw their backing slip by about 1 point, with 8.9 percent of respondents undecided and another 8.7 percent planning to cast spoiled ballots, according to the poll published in local newspaper Diario Correo on Friday.

The survey was conducted on April 26-27 and had a 2.3 point margin of error.

Opinion polls by Ipsos and Datum in the past week showed Kuczynski slightly ahead of Fujimori. The two pro-business candidates emerged from a first round election on April 10.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
