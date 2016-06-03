GfK poll shows Peru presidency virtually tied before Sunday vote

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski are virtually tied ahead of Sunday’s election, according to a GfK poll seen by Reuters late on Thursday.

Fujimori won 50.3 percent of valid votes in a mock voting exercise conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, compared to Kuczynski’s 49.7 percent. The survey had a 2.3 point margin of error, up or down.

