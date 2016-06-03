FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GfK poll shows Peru presidency virtually tied before Sunday vote
June 3, 2016 / 4:33 AM / a year ago

GfK poll shows Peru presidency virtually tied before Sunday vote

A combination photo shows Peru's presidential candidates (L-R) Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Keiko Fujimori attending election rallies in Lima and Huacho, May 3 and June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski are virtually tied ahead of Sunday’s election, according to a GfK poll seen by Reuters late on Thursday.

Fujimori won 50.3 percent of valid votes in a mock voting exercise conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, compared to Kuczynski’s 49.7 percent. The survey had a 2.3 point margin of error, up or down.

(Refiles the story to change Gfk to GfK in the headline and lede)

Reporting by Mitra Taj, Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

