Peru ex-President Fujimori's daughter leads potential 2016 presidential candidates

LIMA (Reuters) - The eldest daughter of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori leads the pack of potential candidates for the 2016 presidential election, a survey of voting intention conducted by pollster Ipsos Peru showed on Sunday.

Keiko Fujimori, whose father is in jail for human rights abuses committed during his 1990-2000 administration, was backed by 32 percent of those surveyed, said the poll published in local newspaper El Comercio.

In a December poll, Keiko Fujimori, who has yet to say whether she will run for the nation’s highest office and heads the Fuerza Popular political party, got 33 percent.

Keiko Fujimori, a supporter of free market capitalism, made a failed run for the presidency in 2011, losing to President Ollanta Humala.

Economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski got second place in voting intention with 14 percent, while ex-president Alan Garcia obtained 11 percent.