Poll shows Peru's Fujimori winning Sunday vote but facing runoff
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
April 9, 2016 / 7:17 PM / a year ago

Poll shows Peru's Fujimori winning Sunday vote but facing runoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Center-right candidate Keiko Fujimori should win the first round of Peru’s presidential election on Sunday but will likely face either market favorite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski or leftist Veronika Mendoza in a runoff, a new poll showed on Saturday.

The CPI poll, based on responses from 3,250 participants on April 7, gave Fujimori 38.2 percent of the votes, Kuczynski 19.9 percent and Mendoza 18.9 percent. The expected second place finishers are statistically tied as the poll has a 1.7 percent plus or minus margin of error.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown

