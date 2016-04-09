Poll shows Peru's Fujimori winning Sunday vote but facing runoff

LIMA (Reuters) - Center-right candidate Keiko Fujimori should win the first round of Peru’s presidential election on Sunday but will likely face either market favorite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski or leftist Veronika Mendoza in a runoff, a new poll showed on Saturday.

The CPI poll, based on responses from 3,250 participants on April 7, gave Fujimori 38.2 percent of the votes, Kuczynski 19.9 percent and Mendoza 18.9 percent. The expected second place finishers are statistically tied as the poll has a 1.7 percent plus or minus margin of error.