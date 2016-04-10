FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ipsos Peru poll sees Fujimori in runoff for presidency
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2016 / 12:42 AM / in a year

Ipsos Peru poll sees Fujimori in runoff for presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Center-right candidate Keiko Fujimori should win the first round of Peru’s presidential election on Sunday, but failing to win more than half the votes will likely face either market favorite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski or leftist Veronika Mendoza in a runoff, a new poll by Ipsos showed on Saturday.

The Ipsos poll, which surveyed 7,240 people on Saturday, gave Fujimori 35.8 percent of the vote, Kuczynski 21.0 percent and Mendoza 20.1 percent.

The expected second-place finishers are statistically tied as the poll has a 1.2 percent margin of error. Support for Fujimori fell from 37.7 percent on April 6, the poll showed.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.