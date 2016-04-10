Ipsos Peru poll sees Fujimori in runoff for presidency

LIMA (Reuters) - Center-right candidate Keiko Fujimori should win the first round of Peru’s presidential election on Sunday, but failing to win more than half the votes will likely face either market favorite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski or leftist Veronika Mendoza in a runoff, a new poll by Ipsos showed on Saturday.

The Ipsos poll, which surveyed 7,240 people on Saturday, gave Fujimori 35.8 percent of the vote, Kuczynski 21.0 percent and Mendoza 20.1 percent.

The expected second-place finishers are statistically tied as the poll has a 1.2 percent margin of error. Support for Fujimori fell from 37.7 percent on April 6, the poll showed.