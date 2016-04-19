Fujimori has small lead over Kuczynski for Peru presidential election: poll

LIMA (Reuters) - Keiko Fujimori, the conservative daughter of a jailed former president, is seen beating her rival centrist economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in Peru’s June 5 presidential runoff election, a new poll showed on Tuesday.

Keiko is seen getting 43.6 percent of the vote to Kuczynski’s 41.5 percent, according to the survey by pollster CPI, which was published in local paper Exitosa.

An Ipsos poll published on Sunday, the first such poll since both candidates made it through the first round of voting earlier this month, showed Kuczynski getting 44 percent of the vote compared to Fujimori’s 40 percent.

Peru’s free-market model would be maintained in either a Kuczynski or Fujimori presidency, as both candidates favor the economic system that has been in place for 25 years.

The CPI poll was conducted between April 15 and 17.

Fujimori, whose father Alberto was Peru’s authoritarian leader throughout the 1990s, has been seen as vulnerable in the second round vote after she fell far short of the 50 percent of votes needed for outright victory in the first ballot.

In the first round, 40 year-old Fujimori garnered 40 percent support while Kuczynski, 77, a former World Bank economist widely known by his initials ‘PPK’, secured 21 percent.