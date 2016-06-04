Kuczynski has slim lead before Peru presidential election: Ipsos

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski held a razor-thin lead over Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of a jailed former president, in an Ipsos poll seen by Reuters a day before Sunday's election.

Kuczynski had 50.4 percent of valid votes in a mock voting exercise Ipsos conducted on Saturday, compared to Fujimori's 49.6 percent. The two are statistically tied as the poll had a 1.8 percentage point margin of error.