a year ago
Kuczynski has slim lead before Peru presidential election: Ipsos
June 4, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Kuczynski has slim lead before Peru presidential election: Ipsos

A combination photo shows Peru's presidential candidates (L-R) Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Keiko Fujimori attending election rallies in Lima and Huacho, May 3 and June 1, 2016.Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski held a razor-thin lead over Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of a jailed former president, in an Ipsos poll seen by Reuters a day before Sunday's election.

Kuczynski had 50.4 percent of valid votes in a mock voting exercise Ipsos conducted on Saturday, compared to Fujimori's 49.6 percent. The two are statistically tied as the poll had a 1.8 percentage point margin of error.

Reporting by Mitra Taj, Teresa Cespedes and Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Mary Milliken

