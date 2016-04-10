FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru exit polls point to presidential runoff with Fujimori
#World News
April 10, 2016 / 9:15 PM / in a year

Peru exit polls point to presidential runoff with Fujimori

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Center-right candidate Keiko Fujimori likely won the first round of Peru’s presidential election on Sunday and looked set to face either investor favorite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski or leftist Veronika Mendoza in a June 5 run-off, three exit polls showed.

Ipsos gave Fujimori 37.8 percent of valid votes, Kuczynski 20.9 percent, and Mendoza 20.3 percent. GFK had similar results, while CPI gave Kuczynski a slightly better advantage, with 19.7 percent to Mendoza’s 18.8 percent.

Reporting by Peru Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

