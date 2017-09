LIMA (Reuters) - Polling firm Ipsos said its review of sample ballots, 72-percent complete, showed Keiko Fujimori had 39.1 percent of votes, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski 21.9 percent, and leftist Veronika Mendoza 18.6 percent in Peru’s presidential election on Sunday.

Fujimori won the first round but did not score the simple majority of votes needed to avoid a run-off.