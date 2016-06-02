CPI poll shows Peru's Fujimori in technical tie ahead of election

LIMA (Reuters) - Support for Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori slipped three percentage points from a week earlier and she is statistically tied with her opponent Pedro Pablo Kuczynski ahead of Sunday's election, a poll by CPI showed on Thursday.

Fujimori won 51.6 percent of valid votes in a mock voting exercise conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, compared to Kuczynski's 48.4 percent. CPI's survey had a 2.3 point margin of error, up or down. A CPI poll conducted May 26 and 27 gave Fujimori 54.8 percent of valid votes.