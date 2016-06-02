FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CPI poll shows Peru's Fujimori in technical tie ahead of election
June 2, 2016 / 8:53 PM / a year ago

CPI poll shows Peru's Fujimori in technical tie ahead of election

Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) party attends an election rally in Lima, June 2, 2016.Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Support for Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori slipped three percentage points from a week earlier and she is statistically tied with her opponent Pedro Pablo Kuczynski ahead of Sunday's election, a poll by CPI showed on Thursday.

Fujimori won 51.6 percent of valid votes in a mock voting exercise conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, compared to Kuczynski's 48.4 percent. CPI's survey had a 2.3 point margin of error, up or down. A CPI poll conducted May 26 and 27 gave Fujimori 54.8 percent of valid votes.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
